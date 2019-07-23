Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Second Republic politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai has faulted the list of ministerial nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He disclosed this in a statement in Kano, noting that although the new ministerial list submitted by the president to the Senate is representative enough, “the nomination of certain people perceived to be ‘fantastically corrupt ‘made mockery of the president’s war against corruption.”

According to the elder statesman, “the fact that returnees are many means the policy of the new government will not be much different with that of the outgoing.”

The elder statesman also wondered why it took the president this long to come forth with the list of his nominees, pointing out that, “since majority of the nominees are already known to the president, his delay in submitting ministerial nomination is unjustifiable.”

However, a former Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on House of Representatives Matters, Hon.Suleiman AbdulRahaman Kawu has applauded President Buhari for the quality of his ministerial nominees, saying that they were certain to take Nigeria to the next level.

Hon. Kawu who spoke to reporters at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano on Tuesday, said that President Buhari had kept his words to pick from people who are known to him, either in the party or in his personal capacity.

Responding to the fact that some states had double representations while others had one, he said that President Buhari had done no wrong as he had fulfilled the constitutional requirement that each state must have, at least, one representation in his cabinet.

Hon. Kawu, a one-time member of the House of Representatives, noted that in some instances, the second nominees might be representation of the region and not his immediate state.

He said that he was particularly impressed with the nominees from Kano as they were both capable of representing the interests of the people of Kano State in the cabinet.