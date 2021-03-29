From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Stakeholders of the Akwa Ibom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have condemned the alleged divisive tendencies of some of their leaders who they accuse of conniving with the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to disrupt the party.

The APC leaders, who made the claim in a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting held on Sunday at Vimpy Event Centre, Udoudoma, Uyo, said that such behaviours were not only anti-party but could lead many into confusion in the state

The communiqué, which was signed by the former military administrator of Ogun and Rivers State, Group Capt Sam Enwang (retd), and national caucus members of the party called on leadership of the party to work towards the advancement of the party.

A part of the communiqué read: ‘The meeting condemned the divisive gathering of factions within the party and resolved to call on all factional leaders to bury their individual interests and come under a united APC in Akwa Ibom State.

‘The meeting condemned actions by some persons in leadership positions of the party who work with other political parties in the state and are currently romancing the People’s Democratic Party thereby engaging in anti-party activities and causing confusion among members.’

It further stated: ‘The meeting settled the issue of who is the leader of the party in Akwa Ibom State, recognised and affirmed that the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, is the Leader of the All Progressives Congressin Akwa Ibom State.’

The meeting also assessed the current registration and revalidation exercise across the state, noting that the imbalance in the distribution of materials and low turn out of members because of undue interference by some factions and groups within the party.

It also resolved to send a 10-man delegation to the National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Party, Gov Mai Mala Buni with a view to reporting and finding solutions to the poorly coordinated registration and revalidation exercise in the state.

Stakeholders of the party commended the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and the Leader of AP Senator Godswill Akpabio, for the giant strides he has recorded in the Ministry through numerous infrastructural development especially the ongoing construction of the East-west road and the recent completion of the headquarters Complex of the Niger Delta Development Commission after over 25 years of neglect. END