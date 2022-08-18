By Gabriel Dike

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on Thursday warned that same faith ticket is not in the interest of Nigeria.

The body also revealed that political parties ignored its counsel on same faith ticket and went ahead to elect/pick candidates with same faith.

Addressing newsmen on the state of the nation after the joint meeting of its National Advisory Council (NAC) and the National Executive Council (NEC), PFN President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, faulted actions taken by some political parties and politicians ahead of the 2023 general elections.”

Bishop Oke disclosed that PFN reaffirmed its position that a same faith ticket can, in no way be justified and that it is not in the interest of Nigeria, as it would further jeopardise the prospects of peaceful co-existence and building of a united nation.

His world: “Of note is that despite our advice to the political parties that a same faith ticket, be it Christian-Christian or Muslim-Muslim, will augur well for the unity and future of Nigeria, some political parties chose to ignore that counsel.

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria notes that even in the face of the unprecedented level of disunity in the country, some of the political parties and politicians have acted in disregard of the fragility of the times we live in, made worse by the poor management of our fault lines, thus further polarizing the country.”

Oke said PFN restated that in consonance with its constitution and governance framework, it would remain non-partisan, adding, we are not in the business of endorsing and will not be doing so in the 2023 elections.”

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria will continue to engage and collaborate with likeminded organisations and individuals to ensure that the 2023 Elections delivers to Nigerians and Nigeria a ticket that will further the unity of the country in line with the expectations and prayers of Nigerians.

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria will continue to be open-minded and broad-minded, leaving the door of engagement with all political parties open, so that all the issues that are holding back the development and unity of Nigeria can be comprehensively addressed.”

“The PFN notes that God has been exceedingly faithful and kind towards Nigeria, despite our failings. He has answered our prayers concerning the nation and we are thankful to God.”

Bishop Oke said PFN resolved to continue to uphold Nigeria and the leadership of the nation in prayer, stating, ‘’given the grave economic situation of the country, which has further compounded the increasingly worrisome state of security in the country, with terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other heinous crimes on the rise.’’