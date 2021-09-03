Governorship candidate of Accord Party for the November 6 poll in Anambra State, Dr Godwin Maduka, has revealed that some leaders of his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) were secretly working for him.Maduka said that these leaders alongside other faithful of the parties would also cast their votes for him on the election day. He said that these persons were quietly mobilizing voters for him to ensure that he wins the poll.“I do have a lot of friends in PDP. They might be there now. I can guarantee you that on that day, November 6, most of them are going to cast their votes for me. I am confident about it.

“It is not just PDP. I was an APGA sympathiser. Even the governor is still my friend. There is politics and there is friendship. I have a lot of people in APGA that are going to vote for me. This is not purely optimism. This is a fact.

“Those people, they don’t need to decamp from the PDP or APGA to cast the votes. When they know that they could do that, they can either come in today or come in on that day”, Maduka said

