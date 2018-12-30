Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The military on Sunday accused some people with sinister motives of creating panic by plotting to instigate inhabitants of some liberated towns in north eastern Borno State to abandon their homes and flee to Internally Displaced Person’s (IDPs) camps.

The military in a statement issued by the spokesman of Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, said the alleged unscrupulous persons were instigating inhabitants of Bama, Dikwa and Monguno to leave their homes and run to IDP camps.

“It has been observed that some unscrupulous individuals with likely sinister motives within and outside Borno State are trying to create panic and unnecessary humanitarian problems for undisclosed reasons.

“It has come to our attention that these people are plotting to instigate the inhabitants of Bama, Dikwa and Monguno communities to abandon their communities and relocate to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps for undisclosed reasons,” it said.

It urged the inhabitants of the liberated communities to disregard the move, assuring that the military was ready to ensure their safety.