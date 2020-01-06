Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said public malfeasance of some soldiers in recent times was giving the public negative perceptions about the military.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin stated this in Abuja, when he led some top officers on a visit business tycoon and Founder of Ned Nwoko Foundation, Ned Nwoko, in Abuja.

Olonisakin appealed to the public not to use the actions of some soldiers to paint the military in bad light, saying the misbehaviour by some were as a result of frustrations and personal challenges.

He said their actions does not represent the military.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Civil/Military Corporation, Rear Admiral Obed Ngalabak, Olonisakin said that the DHQ would enter into an agreement with the Foundation to foster military interaction with civilians.

Said Ngalabak: “The Chief of Defence Staff has asked that we meet you because civil military relations is bad, it needs to be brought together and a person like you will go a long way to support this project.