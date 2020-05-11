Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday disclosed that some members in the 43 federal universities have not been paid the two months withheld salaries for February and March.

ASUU described the situation as unfortunate, stating “those that have received alerts are also not without one form of complaint or the other.

On Friday, the Federal Government paid ASUU members the contentious two months withheld salaries for February and March through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), which the union had earlier rejected.

After a prolonged face-off, President Muhammadu Buhari intervened and directed the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) to release the two months withheld salaries to ASUU members affected in the 43 federal universities.

Chairman, ASUU, University of Lagos branch, Dr Dele Ashiru said some members of the union have not received their unlawfully withheld salaries for February and March when others were paid Friday last week.

“All these discrepancies and many more to be detected are enough and eloquent vindication of our union’s principled rejection of the obnoxious and evil IPPIS scheme in spite of government’s puerile propaganda.

“While we await the receipt of our payslips in order to ascertain what has been paid to our members, the union is collating the preliminary findings for onward transmission to the National Secretariat,” Ashiru stated.

He advised those affected to forward their details to the union via a phone number for prompt and immediate action.

The UNILAG branch chairman enjoined members to remain focused, steadfast and resolute in the prosecution of the ongoing struggle for better public university education in Nigeria, stressing that “it is a truism that no force or power on earth can defeat a people united by the truth.”