In the wake of government’s stay-at-home order due to coronavirus pandemic, Nollywood actress Uche Elendu has bemoaned her loneliness, revealing that life, as a single mom of two, is not easy.

She said: “It is not easy not being married and also not having a man of my own. But I have kids who keep me company the whole of my time. I interact with them, take care of them and teach them. As an entrepreneur, I am also making research and relating with my client. I feel the need to be in the company of a man on rare occasions. I don’t really feel bad because I am single. I know I would be in the right relationship when the time comes.”

The movie star also expressed worries after learning that one of her colleagues who attended the recently held African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) tested positive for coronavirus.

“I was scared stiff when I heard about it. There were lots of people at that event, so it is expected that there would be exchange of pleasantries, hugging, handshaking, pecking and all. I am really praying that the person that tested positive didn’t spread the virus to other people. If not, it would be a very tragic situation. I hope that at the time he was at the AMVCA, the virus wasn’t strong enough to be transmitted, because lots of people had mingled with family members, friends and more. After the awards, everyone went about their respective businesses. It is really a sad situation, but I am very hopeful.”