Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has issued a red alert on the presence of substandard SUNRISE brand of electric cables in the Nigerian markets and has warned consumers to avoid patronising the product.

It also warned dealers in electric cables to avoid sale of the product or risk seizure by its officials wherever it is found as well as the prosecution of offenders.

A statement from the office of the Director General, Osita Aboloma, disclosed that a large consignment of the substandard and life-endangering Sunrise cables which found their way into the country have been apprehended and destroyed.

The destruction was consequent upon due Conformity Assessment, the results which showed that the Sunrise cable has very high conductor resistance, poor conductor elongation and very low tensile strength of insulation against the requirements of NIS IEC 60228 for conductor, NIS IEC 60227 series and NIS IEC 60811. It thus poses grave danger of heating up which could easily lead to fire outbreaks.