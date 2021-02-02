By Merit Ibe

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has issued an alert over recent complaints of under-dispensing of oxygen and other medical gases by plant owners in some parts of the country..

Director General, Mallam Farouk Salim, in a statement said oxygen is a critical product in the treatment of respiratory ailments in emergency situations, particularly in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that its use by certified medical personnel is strictly in recommended volumes and dosages for effectiveness in treatment.

According to the SON boss, the shortage in volume and dosage of oxygen and other medical gases has been reported to have consequences on the treatment of patients in the country, resulting in loss of lives in some cases.

He therefore, warned gas plants across the country to ensure accurate volume in the sale of oxygen and other medical gases to customers as a matter of responsibility.

Salim admonished health institutions and practitioners to carefully and regularly check the pressure of oxygen and other medical gas cylinders for strict compliance with labelled specifications.

He disclosed that SON offices across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory have been directed to ensure close monitoring and strict compliance with standards of volume in the sale of oxygen and other medical gases to customers by gas plants.

The Director General warned that any gas plant or dealer found to be under-dispensing oxygen or other medical gases would be made to face the full weight of the law as enshrined in the SON Act No. 14 of 2015.