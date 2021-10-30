By Lukman Olabiyi

A Lagos-based businessman, Chizoba Emmanuel, who was alleged to be producing adulterated and substandard engine oil, such as Forte Oil, Ammasco Oil and other big brands, has been arraigned before the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Emmanuel was docked before Justice Abimbola Awogboro, in a charge marked FHC/L/153c/2021, on a four-count charge of producing fake engine oil, unlawful and fraudulent possession of SON’s mark of quality, certification number and logo and fraudulently inscribed same on the adulterated and substandard engine oil he allegedly produced.

The defendant, a resident of No. 26, Olufemi Street Mosafejo, Ojo, Lagos, according to the prosecutor, Adeleke Olofindare, was arrested on July 16, 2021, at 25, Isoko Street, by Sunny Bus Stop, Ojo, where he was allegedly producing the adulterated and substandard engine oil. Olofindare also told the court that during the defendant’s arrest, he was in possession of SON mark of quality, certification number and logo, which he was inscribing on the adulterated and substandard oil that he manufactured.

He also informed the court that the defendant failed to comply with the SON’s Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) and also failed to have the requisite MANCAP’s certificate to produce engine oil.

The prosecutor told the court that the offences committed by the defendant are contrary to and punishable under sections 26; 26 (a) and (b) of Standards Organisation of Nigeria Act, 2015. And section 1 (18a)(ii) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, CAP M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The defendant denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Justice Awogboro has adjourned the matter till November 29 and 30, for definite trial, while the is to be remanded in the Ikoyi facility of Nigerian Correctional Services.

