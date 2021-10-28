By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

A Lagos-based businessman who has been accused of producing adulterated and substandard engine oil fraudulently using such big brands as Forte Oil and Ammasco Oil has been arraigned before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Chizoba Emmanuel was docked before Justice Abimbola Awogboro on a four-count charge of producing fake engine oil, unlawful and fraudulent possession of SON’s mark of quality, certification number and logo and fraudulently inscriptions on the adulterated and substandard engine oil he allegedly produced.

According to the prosecutor, Jaiye Olofindare, the defendant, a resident of No 26 Olufemi Street Mosafejo, Ojo, Lagos was arrested on July 16 at 25 Isoko Street, by Sunny Bus Stop, Ojo, where he was allegedly producing the adulterated and substandard engine oil.

Olorindare told the court that at the time of his arrest, the defendant was in possession of a SON mark of quality, certification number and logo, which he inscribed on the adulterated and substandard oil he manufactured.

The prosecutor also informed the court that the defendant failed to comply with the SON’s Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) and failed to have the requisite MANCAP’s certificate to produce engine oil.

The prosecutor told the court that the offences committed by the defendant are contrary to and punishable under sections 26; 26 (a) and (b) of the Standards Organization of Nigeria Act, 2015. And section 1 (18a)(ii) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, CAP M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The defendant denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

With the not guilty plea, the prosecutor asked the court for trial dates, urging that the defendant be remanded until the determination of the charge.

Counsel to the defendant, UDR Egbim, told the court that she was just being briefed on the matter and pleaded with the court for a short date to enable her to file her client’s application for bail.

Subsequently, Justice Awogboro, in a short bench ruling, adjourned the matter till November 29 and 30, for definite trial, ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Ikoyi facility of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS).

