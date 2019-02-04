The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has received an award of recognition for global cooperation from the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) International.

Presenting the award to the SON Director General, Osita Aboloma in Lagos, ASTM Director, Business Development, Europe, Alistair Klein, stated that the recognition was in appreciation of about fifteen years of partnership with SON in the development and use of global Standards in aid of health, safety and the environment amongst other benefits.

According to him, the ASTM team was in Nigeria to participate in the West African International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (WAIPEC) and took the opportunity to connect with local partners of the organisation including SON.

Mr. Klein was accompanied by Messrs. Chris Onyemachi, and Ruth Mbachu, Chief Executive and Operations Manager of Chrisuo International Laboratory Ltd.,respectively, commercial partners of ASTM in Nigeria.

He stated that the aim of the partnership with SON is to further ASTM support for the needs of the people of Nigeria, continued growth of the nation’s economy, and to aid the development of Nigerian national standards.

Responding, the SON Chief Executive expressed delight at the recognition from ASTM, stressing that the partnership with the organisation has been of immense benefit to the Standards Organisation of Nigeria in particular and the Nation at large in standards exchange and use, in line with the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) guidelines.

He assured the ASTM team of SON’s active presence and participation in the WAIPEC to interact with stakeholders in the petroleum sector in the area of available standards and quality assurance procedures.

Key points in the Memorandum of Understanding between the ASTM and SON are; to promote communication between the two organizations,to avoid duplication of work efforts where possible, to Promote knowledge of standard development activities of both organization, to utilize the resources of ASTM International to strengthen SON standards development system, to promote greater SON input and content through active participation in the ASTM International standards development process and to promote the SON acceptance and use of ASTM International standards.