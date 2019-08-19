The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has commenced capacity development trainings for 43 members of the National Mirror and Technical Committees on Governance of Organisations and the Anti-Bribery Management Systems Standards.

The training programme according to the organisation is on the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Standards to enhance the knowledge of the participants to aid their positive contributions to standardisation works in the field of Governance of Organisations.

Director General, SON Osita Aboloma Esq. stated at the opening of the program in Abuja that “the training was critical and necessary as the QMS standard is the foundation from which all Management Systems Standards evolves”.

According to him, “most of the current works in the field of Governance of Organisations Anti- bribery Management Systems, Compliance Management Systems, Whistle blowing and Anti-Fraud Control use systematic approach in elaborating standards.

Thus, building your capacity in this subject area will be very helpful in assisting you to contribute meaningfully to current and future standardization works nationally and internationally”.

Represented by the Director, Corporate Affairs and SON Consult, Engr. Felix Nyado, the SON boss disclosed that the training would be in three batches, two in Abuja and one in Lagos to provide easy access to the participants from various locations.

He acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Committee members and their organizations for the enormous amount of time and resources expended in the work of the Technical Committee on Good Governance and the National Mirror Committee on Anti-Bribery Management System between 2014 and 2017. He stressed that the efforts were very significant to the publication of the two international standards by ISO.