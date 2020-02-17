David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Standard Organization of Nigeria has presented the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certification to Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing company.

The MANCAP certificate was presented to the Chairman/CEO of Innoson Vehicles, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, by the Director General of Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), Mr Osita Aboloma.

Aboloma in his address said that the award certificate to Innoson Vehicles showed that the company went through rigorous process of inspections and quality assurance in about the last five years and also demonstrated compliance to the relevant product standards and had been providing products that met consumer expectations and offered value for money among other benefits.

He said: “With the award of MANCAP’s certificate to Innoson brand of vehicles, we are demonstrating how standardisation and conformity to standard offer strategic opportunities for increased efficiency, set benchmarks and help promote Made-in-Nigeria products to the international market, as this award will boost Innoson’s brand across borders. We are in effect saying that Innoson brand is fit to be used in Nigeria and beyond.

In his goodwill message, the National President of Nigerian Association of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, represented by the National Vice President, Mr Humphrey Ngonadi, noted that for Innoson vehicles to receive the SON MANCAP means that it met the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) standard and it is a “confirmation of the capacity of our industry.” The NACCIMA President assured Innoson vehicles of the continuous support of NACCIMA to his company.