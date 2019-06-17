The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) said it is collaborating with the Nigerian Army to ensure its assembly vehicle initiatives become effective.

Its Director General, Osita Aboloma, said at the inspection of the Nigeria Army Vehicles Manufacturing Company (NAVMA) at Rigachikun,Kaduna State.

Aboloma said that the move was part of the agency’s activities in ensuring that the Federal Government’s easy of doing business and promotion ofs made in Nigeria products are achieved.

The SON boss , who was represented by by Shehu Ibrahim Maik, an Assistant Director in the Mechanical Engineering Group and also the Coordinator, SON Benue State Office, said periodic checks and inspection at different manufacturing concerns was one of the surest ways the standards body improve the quality of lives through quality assurance.

According to him, SON’s meterology and instrumentation directorate would work hand in hand with the army to ensure by way of calibration of measuring and testing instruments.

He noted that most of SON instrumental expertise was deployed during the inspection of the Nigerian Army Vehicle Manufacturing Company’s Production line, which includes an NAC- V Production line, an Assembly Plant for Ballistic Vehicle, Engine Overhaul Shop, Engine Testing Bay, Fitter Machine Plant, Fabrication Painting and Spray Shop, Foundry and Metal Fabrication Shop.

Aboloma later commenced the Nigerian Army initiatives, adding that it would go a long way to save foreign exchange. The delegation also inspected some refurbished combat Vehicles such as BTR APC and other equipments. During a Power Point presentation, the Group Managing Director, Major General Victor Ezugwu, who was represented by the Head of the NAVMC facility, Colonel A.A. Alabi, showed members of the Committee visual exercises of test carried out on Mine Denotating Machines and Ballistics Plates.