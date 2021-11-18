The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has commended the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for upholding a culture of good documentation amongst other best practices.

This commendation is contained in a statement signed by Mr Rasheed Mahe CAC’s Head Media Unit on Thursday in Abuja.

He said SON gave the commendation during a Management Systems Certification Audit of the commission.

Mahe stated that SON noted with delight that documents in CAC were well controlled both in the head office and the state offices visited.

According to him, the Audit Team Leader, Mr John Bature, stated that they had an overview of the commission’s activities vis-à-vis its certification in the last three years.

Bature noted with satisfaction the high level of management commitment to the quality management systems which, he said, was one of the many good practices noticed in the commission.

While recommending for the recertification of the commission’s processes, Bature, however, highlighted some minor nonconformities the commission needed to take care of before their final visit.

Speaking, Mr Felix Nyado, Director, Management Systems Certification who harped on the need for the maintenance of strategic plan, applauded the robust nature of the CAC’s current strategic plan.

He said that the commission needed to include other pillars in the current plan to further strengthen internal processes in order to achieve set objectives.

Responding, the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, noted with delight the report of the SON audit team and commended their thoroughness during the exercise.

Represented by Abdulhakeem Mohammed, Director Compliance, the Registrar General restated the commission’s commitment towards continued improvement of its processes in line with global best practices.

The highpoint of the visit was the presentation of the audit report which was expected to culminate in the recertification of the commission’s processes in due course. (NAN)

