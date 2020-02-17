The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is seeking better and efficient collaboration with the International Market Association of Electronics (IMAE), Alaba to eliminate influx of substandard electronics into the country. The move by the agency was to ensure that Nigerians get value for their hard-earned money spent on purchasing these products, assuring that it would ensure that only quality products that meet the minimum requirements of applicable standards are sold in Nigerian markets.

Speaking during a strategic meeting with stakeholders in Lagos, the Director General of SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, said the agency sought for the support of all the marketers and dealers of imported electronics to guard against the influx of the fake, unbranded and sub-standard products in the markets.

He further said that one of the strategies adopted by SON, was the convening of interactive collaboration among key stakeholders to get rid of fake, unbranded and substandard products in the markets.

According to him, SON alone cannot do it; therefore,’we need to work together to provide confidence among the users of the products in our markets through quality assurance and awareness among others’. Aboloma said that SON operations has improved with the automation of its operations, and that the agency now operates more as a business facilitator than that of regulator.