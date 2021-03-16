The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Governing Council has approved 96 new Nigerian Industrial Standards for national use. The standards cut across Chemical Technology, Electrical/Electronics, Food/Agriculture, Textile/Leather and Services. The approval, which was given at the first meeting of the Council following the appointment of Mallam Farouk Salim, as the Director General brought the total number of Standards approved by SON Governing Council to 264 in year 2020 following the earlier approval of 168 Standards.

Chairman of the Council, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, commended the new SON helmsman for being able to convene the Council meeting few months after his appointment in spite of the challenges of the health pandemic and other socio-economic events. He stated that the newly approved standards were significant given the scope of their coverage.

He enumerated the approved standards to include those that are essential for the production of medical and other supplies required for the management of the Covid-19 pandemic such as syringes, face barriers, alcohol based hand sanitizer, medical electrical equipment, Health and Safety Measures for Tourism and Hospitality Establishments – Post Pandemic (Covid-19) Resumption amongst many others.

According to him, others of great economic, regulatory and industrial importance include standards for agricultural, petroleum and automobile gas products, electrical/electronic standards for smart energy meters and renewable energy, all of which support the Federal Government policies, strategic priorities and plans.

Represented by Dr. Halilu Hamma, the chairman formally congratulated Mallam Salim,on his appointment and assured him of the Council members full support through a harmonious working relationship based on mutual trust and respect in order to significantly improve the organisation’s efficiency and effectiveness in delivering on its mandate to Nigerians.