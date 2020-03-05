Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director General of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Mr. Osita Aboloma, said the indigenous Integrated Dairy Company, producers of Farm Fresh Milk and Yoghurts have met the requirements of relevant Nigerian Industrial Standard.

Mr. Aboloma disclosed this yesterday in Jos while presenting the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme Certificate (MANCAP) to the company, at its Head Office in Jos, Plateau State.

Represented by the Plateau State Coordinator, Mr. Musa George said the MANCAP certificates and logo covers full cream milk and several flavours such as “Yoghurts farm unsweetened drinking yoghurt-4 flavours, term fresh sweetened drinking yoghurt-3 flavours, farm fresh stirred yoghurt-3 flavours.”

He said the company which has been under observation over a period of time, has been found to have met the requirements of relevant standards.

He said: “The Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme policy was introduced in 2006 aimed at ensuring that all locally manufactured products mandatorily conform to the requirements of the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standard (NIS) prior to presentation for sale both locally or for export.”

Aboloma noted that the certificate is aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of made in Nigerian products and to rid out substandard products across the country, and charged manufacturers to embraced SON.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Integrated Dairies Limited AVM. Ishaya Shekarri, said the issuance of the MANCAP certificate is a great feat to the organisation.

He reiterated their commitment to consistency of standards and quality, adding that “it is a journey that has no end, we are committed to carrying quality and consistency all through.”

The Managing Director of Integrated Dairies Limited, Mr. Sheyin Shekarri said the integrated dairy company with facilities located at Vom, in Plateau State is involved in all part of the dairy chain.