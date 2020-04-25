David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Police in Anambra State have arrested a middle-aged man, Chigorom Ezeofor of Umuezegoro kindred, Unuchiana Village in Aguata Local Government Area of the state who allegedly axed his father to death.

The suspect was alleged to have been mentally sick for eight years.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for the Nigeria Police Anambra State Command Mr. Haruna Muhammed, a Superintendent of Police said following the report, police operatives attached to Aguata division led by the Divisional Police Officer, Mr. Ayeni Oluwadare (CSP) mobilized to the scene, photographed the victim and rushed him to the hospital where he was certified dead by a medical doctor and the corpse deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“Today 25/04/2020 at about 9:45am, One Mr. Timothy Ezeofor ‘M’ of Umuezegoro Kindred Unuchiana Village reported at Aguata Police Station that at about 8:am of the same day, his elder brother namely Godwin Ezeofor ‘m’ aged 70 years of the same address was allegedly murdered by his son, one Chigorom Ezeofor ‘m’ aged about 37 years of the same address using an axe. The complainant added that the suspect has been mentally ill for the past eight years.