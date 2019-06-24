The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) are collaborating to develop standards for Pico PV products and solar home system kits.

Director General of the SON, Mr.Osita Aboloma, disclosed this at the SON/IFC collaboration stakeholders workshop held in Lagos at the weekend.

The DG who was represented by the Group Head, Electrical, and Head of Laboratory, Ogba, Lagos, Mr. Cherry Achema, explained that the aim of the workshop was to drive the needed ideas for the deployment of quality pico PV systems capable of ensuring clean, safe, low cost, durable and efficient off-grid energy of less than or equal to 350 Watts and 35 V peak DC regardless of locations; either in the cities or in the rural areas.

Other objectives of the workshop according to him include; understand the needs for standards and specifications for Pico Photovoltaic (PV) system; sensitize stakeholders on the different stages in the development of the Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS)

Others are; to notify, communicate stakeholder roles/responsibilities in standardization activities by ensuring that public comments and involvement play key roles in the final draft standards for solar home systems, alert stakeholders that SON is equipped with all the necessary quality assurance tools capable of giving confidence to; providers, dealers and consumers of all PV systems through testing and certification, to explore newer opportunities to improve on conformity assessment tools for all RE systems.

Also speaking, the Program Lead, Lighting Africa, Nigeria, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mr. Allwell Nwankwo, said the Lighting Programme for Nigeria plays a catalytic role for the off grid solar sector.

He said the IFC has brought all the stakeholders together to work with them to realize the potential of the grid energy market in Nigeria and ultimately to get the standards adopted in Nigeria, adding that the standards are currently with the International Electro Technical Commission (IEC).