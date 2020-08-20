To optimise benefits from international standards development on facilities management, aimed at removing barriers to global trade, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has inaugurated a National Mirror Technical Committee.

Director-General of SON, Mr Osita Aboloma, who inaugurated the committee during its virtual meeting, noted that the process was to harness industry knowledge in facilities management in Nigeria in contributing to international standards development for the benefit of the economy.

The committee is to mirror the activities of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) Technical Committee TC 267 on Facility Management. It will harness views of experts in Nigeria as contribution to the development of the international standards for eventual domestication in Nigeria through adoption.

According to Aboloma, the work of preparing International Standards is carried out through ISO technical committees, with qualified interested parties who are vastly knowledgeable in that field.

He said the process would foster a level playing field for industry practitioners aimed at removing barriers to global trade.

Aboloma, represented by the Director, Management Systems Certification Services, Mr Felix Nyado, stated that nomination to serve in the committee was guided by the strategic collaboration SON has with various organisations and institutions represented by the members.

He enjoined them to bring their wealth of knowledge and experience to bear in making valuable contributions that would make the standards on facility management affect the lives of citizens positively and promote trade within African continent as well as beyond.

Aboloma thanked members of the committee for their commitment, which provided a rich mix of knowledge and expertise required in reaching consensus in the elaboration of standards that were market driven and support sustainable economic development. The committee resolved to commence sitting on the draft standards on August 25, 2020 to enable all members read through and be able to make meaningful contributions to ensure a conclusive and wholesome deliberation towards arriving at consensus.