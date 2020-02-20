Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), yesterday, issued Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certificates to 19 manufacturing companies in Anambra State.

Director General of SON, Mr Osita Aboloma, said the certificates were issued to the companies after they had successfully gone through the laid down procedures and passed the required tests.

Aboloma who was represented by the Regional Coordinator, Enugu Zonal Operations of SON, Mr William Okpe, said that the MANCAP certificates issued to the companies were attestations that their products had undergone evaluations and passed the tests.

He tasked firms in the country to always ensure that they manufacture high quality products that would benefit consumers and sustain their confidence and as well, give them edge over competitors in the global market.

The DG said that if the recipients adhere to the regulatory standards that earned them the MANCAP certificates, they would enjoy benefits that include safe, increased efficiency, cost reduction and enhanced market access for their products.

While congratulating the awardees, the DG warned them that the certificates were on loan to them and could be revoked whenever they fell short of the industrial standards set by SON.

He said: “The certificates are to attest to the conformity of these certified products to standards after undergoing intensive conformity assessment processes.

“The MANCAP certificates thus serves the purpose of promoting consumers’ confidence in the products and also guarantees that the certified products can be sold all over Nigeria and across borders,” he added.

The SON boss commended Anambra industrialists for their positive disposition to subjecting themselves to assessment while urging them to join forces with the organisation in its bid to ensure that only high quality, locally produced products were in the Nigerian markets.

Earlier, Coordinator of SON in Anambra, Mr Omoniyi Olalekan, while presenting the awardees’ firms, said that the agency would continue to offer surveillance and regulatory assistance to ensure Anambra markets become the best destination for seekers of quality products.