Tottenham Hotspur forwards Son Heung-min and Fernando Llorente scored late goals to secure a barely deserved 2-1 win over Watford in the English Premier League on Wednesday.

At a half-empty Wembley Stadium, Spurs struggled to shine on a freezing night after going out of the League Cup and FA Cup last week.

But Son provided a ray of sunshine when he blasted home 10 minutes from time and Llorente got the winner with a trademark header in the 87th minute.

The win moves Tottenham within two points of second-placed Manchester City and seven ahead of London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea in the battle for a top-four finish.

Spurs should have been level seven minutes after the break when Llorente managed to put the ball over the bar.

He spurned another chance in the 64th minute when he headed wide.

Danny Rose and Harry Winks also went close for the hosts.

Just as the home fans were losing faith South Korean Son, who has just returned from the Asian Cup, fired the equaliser.

Spaniard Llorente then made amends for his earlier misses by heading the winner to delight the fans who braved the cold.