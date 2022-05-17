The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have committed to a marked increase and improved quality of the local content of materials and products used in the Nigerian oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

This commitment was expressed during a courtesy visit of the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Simbi Kesiye Wabote, and his management team to the SON Corporate Headquarters in Abuja recently.

Wabote acknowledged the existing collaboration of his agency with SON in the area of standards development but expressed the desire to enhance the cooperation into certification of all local content including materials, machinery, products and services used in the oil and gas sector to assure their quality for greater value.

The NCDMB boss enumerated his organisation’s challenge in executing its mandate of guiding, monitoring, coordinating and implementing the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act confirming the certification and quality status of equipment, materials, products, goods and services utilised in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. He called for further collaboration between the NCDMB and SON to achieve uniform standards for all locally fabricated/manufactured equipment, materials, goods and services that will be acceptable to all players in the industry as well as necessary certification and confirmation procedure between the two organisations.