By Merit Ibe

The National Metrology Institute (NMI) of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has taken delivery of additional weight standards to enhance the ongoing calibration of various weigh bridges in use in the country.

Director General, Mallam Farouk Salim, who made the disclosure, said the investment was in line with its determination to ensure equity in business and control rapid wear and tear on Nigerian roads.

Salim said the increased capacity is in furtherance of implementing the Federal Government’s directive to ensure that all axle load weigh bridges are properly monitored and maintained throughout the country by SON. Government, through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Transportation Ministry recently directed SON to commence calibration of all axle load weigh bridges in Nigeria as part of measures to protect roads from excessive loads by cargo trucks and trailers.

The NMI has since commenced the activity with the calibration of axle weigh bridges at the APM Terminal, Apapa Ports in Lagos.

Director of NMI, Bede Obayi, said the increased capacity of the NMI was in fulfilment of the promise by Salim on his maiden visit to the institute. Obayi stated that the institute has continued to receive requests for calibration services from public and private organisations across the country, adding that it was capable of meeting all the demands.