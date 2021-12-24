From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Son of the abducted traditional ruler of Ogwuaniocha community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mr Onyebuchi Nnaji, has cried out to the Police Command and Governor Willie Obiano to rescue his father and bring the kidnapers to justice.

The 71-year-old traditional ruler, Igwe Oliver Nnaji, was allegedly abducted from his palace on November 15 by a gang that wanted to control the resources of the community.

It could be recalled that on December 14, the people of Ogwuaniocha community stormed the Government House, Awka, with placards to protest the alleged abduction of their traditional ruler.

He said: “My father has been in captivity for about six weeks now. We have made several efforts, written petitions to the concerned authority and up till now, no government intervention.

“Ogwuaniocha community is the community with the highest oil wells in the State and my father had been up and about with the styate government to ensure Anambra becomes an oil producing State.

“I cannot understand why government has abandoned us and watch while my father will just be humiliated and abandoned to die like a no body in the hands of hoodlums?

“My family and the community is appealing to Governor Obiano to mobilise the military to take over the entire community to rescue my father and restore sanity and order. ”

Also speaking, the President, Ogwuaniocha Youth Association, Mr Uchenna Onyedi, expressed unhappiness over the continued captivity of their traditional ruler and crisis rocking the community.

“It is sad that inspite of the credible information we gave to the government of the hide out of this notorious gang for urgent rescue of the Igwe, still the government kept adamant.

“Also, this gang has been terrorising people and burning houses. People have fled their homes. While others are celebrating Christmas, my community is in crisis,” he said.

Confirming the development, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Anambra Police Command Public Relations Officer, said:

“Search is still ongoing. We even got tip-offs that he might be kept in some areas and we have combed those places, unfortunately, he was not there.

“But be rest assured that the police is still searching. No stone will be left unturned to rescue the monarch,” he said.