The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has disclosed plans to restrategise operations in its determination to become a role model in safeguarding Nigerians from the menace of imported and locally made substandard products.

To attain this goal, the Director General, Mallam Farouk Salim, in a statement by Head, Public Relations, Bola Fashina, said the organisation will be holding a 4-day leadership strategy retreat in Calabar, Cross River State from February 9 to 12, to build on the foundation laid by previous managements.

Salim is determined to ramp up enforcement of standards nationwide and make Nigeria hostile for producers and distributors of substandard products.

The four-day retreat, he said will deal with issues like goal setting, art and science of execution for regulatory agencies, key performance indicators and stakeholder management, among other issues.

“The retreat is aimed at repositioning SON for greater effectiveness and efficiency in delivery of its mandate of setting and enforcing standards for goods, processes and systems in Nigeria.

“The SON strategy retreat is the first major outing in a series of agenda-setting programmes which are part of measures to set the organisation’s targets for 2021 and beyond, as well as putting her on the path of becoming the foremost standards institution in Africa.

Dr. Dakuku Peterside, a former Director General/Chef Executive of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), a leadership coach will deliver the keynote speech at the retreat.

while other facilitators include Mr. Tony Epelle, Managing Consultant of SAMUELSON, Dr. Eric Ighalo, a renowned Trainer/Facilitator and Dr. Joseph Odumodu, a former Director General of SON.

Others facilitators are Elijah Affi, Managing Director, Take-Out Media and Barrister Osuagwu Sunny Uwanuakwa, Chairman of SON Management Review Committee set up by Mallam Salim on assumption of office.

The SON management retreat is being facilitated by SAMUELSON B. V. Professional Services, a leading Consulting firm in the country.