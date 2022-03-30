Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), last week, officially presented the Quality Management Systems Certificate ISO 9001-2015 to the management of Slot Systems Limited.

According to Mallam Farouk Salim, director-general of SON, who was represented by Mrs. Olujie Nwaomy, deputy director, Management Systems Certification, SON, during the ceremony in Lagos, the 1SO 9001:2015 Quality Management System approach now provides Slot a robust, globally recognized and acceptable solution to address the challenges associated with consistently meeting business and regulatory requirements.

“The adoption of the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System framework, therefore, reflects commitment to one of your strategic goals geared towards delivery service with high ethical standards. It also ensures that you consistently provide products and services that meet customers’ requirements while managing the internal and external issues and addressing the risks and opportunities associated with the sales of mobile devices and provision of support services,” the DG said.

“It is heart-warming to recognize today the steps your organization is taking aking in improving the information, communication and technology sector by putting in place a quality management system to demonstrate her adherence to statutory and regulatory requirements in Nigeria.

“This certification is a demonstration of your management system’s conformity to internationally acceptable standard and the ability of Slot Systems Limited to align to best practices.

“Slot Systems would have to note that the quest for excellence is unending because, quality is a moving target. As the dynamics in the business environment changes, it is expected that the system you have established will enable your business to adjust as necessary.”

Salim challenged Slot to ensure that the system remains effective and up to date to reap the benefits of ISO approach to quality management. “We already have in place, a process of receiving information from your customers on the performance of your system, to assure us that you are living up to their expectations and improving continually.

He pointed out that the system having been Certified has been placed on annual surveillance audits to track effectiveness. In the course of the audit exercises, where non-conformances are observed and are corrected within specified time frame, the system will retain the certificate.

However, the certificate will be withdrawn, if the structures in place for certification break down and necessary corrective actions are not taken on observed non-conformances.

“Being one of the very few cetified in your professional segment in

Nigeria, you will agree with me that your biggest challenge in this endless journey to excellence, is to direct your efforts towards consistent quality product& service delivery relevant to mobile devices and other electronic gadgets.

By the presentation of this certificate today, Slot Systems Limited is adjudged to have a system that gives customers and interested parties assurance of yoer ability to consistently provide products and services that meet requirements. This focus on quality products and service delivery will also strengthen your competitive strategies.

By this achievement, the organization has retained her spot among a privileged class of Quality Management System certified organizations in Nigeria. This milestone achievement in the pursuit of quality product & service delivery is commendable and worthy of emulation.”

Responding, the Chief Executive Officer Slot Systems Limited, Namdi Ezeigbo stated that his company does not joke with excellence that is why it has become one of the key players in the sector.

He said, “Our core values are clearly defined and that is excellence. Our mission has a lot to do with value creation. We always want to provide value for our customers, our employees and providers of capital and this is why we have also intentionally decided to join and become a member of the ISO because we always respect processes we always respect professionalism.”

On what the company has done differently, Ezeigbo said, “We have intentionally hired quality people, adopt quality processes and build a quality way of providing services. This is why we are today one of the best in West Africa.

So, what you’re witnessing today or what you’ve witnessed today is a testament of what we always preach at Slot Systems Limited.

With this certification, we can do business in global markets with companies like Amazon can do business with companies like Google,Tesla. These are global brands that are always looking out for companies like Slots.”