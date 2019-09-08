Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

THE Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has sealed seven major shops in Ogun State for selling substandard electric wires and cables.

This is in addition to several coils of cables confiscated by the organization during a raid on electric wire sales outlets in Idi-Iroko and Agbara areas of the state for further quality testing.

Speaking to newsmen after the raid, the team leader of SON, Ogun State Enforcement Initiative, Michael Ajagbonna, explained that the raid was in furtherance of the organisation’s onslaught on the manufacturing and sales of substandard electric wires and cables in the country.

He added that the raid had become imperative following the refusal of traders to stop selling fake and sub-standard goods, even after several enlightenment and sensitisation carried out in the state on the dangers of substandard cables.

The organization, therefore, enjoined importers and manufacturers of electric wires to adhere strictly to standards to avoid products confiscation, destruction and possible prosecution.