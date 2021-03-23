From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

As part of itS efforts to fight substandard products in the country, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is to construct an ultramodern office and laboratory in Sokoto State.

SON Director-General Faruk Salim disclosed this on Monday when he led his management team on a courtesy visit to Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

He said Sokoto has been identified as part of the organisation’s major target, hence the choice of the state for a befitting office and laboratory project.

He told the governor that when completed the laboratory will be the first of its kind in northern Nigeria.

The DG said the facility will help to shorten administrative procedures for those seeking approval to establish new industries in the state registration of existing businesses.

‘In Sokoto State, we have a lot of small scale industries and artisans who need our services for their products. Our operational office and the proposed laboratory will definitely ensure that they get the best,’ he stated.

Salim added that with the presence of SON in the state, both processing and certificating of small scale products would be at ease.

He said the state SON is signing a memorandum of understanding with state governments on how youths can take advantage of the booming market in Nigeria for their small scale businesses.

The SON boss however appealed to the state government to assist the organisation with land in building its proposed laboratory to serve northern states.

Governor Tambuwal assured the organisation that the state will give every support needed to achieve the building of both the office and proposed laboratory in the state.

He expressed optimism that the provision of the two structures would enhance his administration’s efforts to provide a conducive business environment in the state.

‘I have confidence in you that you will do a turnaround on SON, as many Nigerians have only heard of it by its name but hardly feel its impact,’ Tambuwal said.

The highlight of the visit was the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of its operational office at Kasarawa which was performed by the state governor.

The governor also directed the state’ Ministry of Land and Housing to secure a piece of land adjacent to the site to enable the construction of the SON laboratory in the state.