By Merit Ibe

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has emphasised its commitment to ensure that only goods that meet the Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) will be sold in the nation’s market henceforth.

This is even as the organisation has declared renewed partnership with the Nigerian Police to increase its level of enforcement activities in the country.

The Director General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, gave the hint to prioritize NIS products when he received the Alaba International Amalgamated Traders Association (AIATA) to SON office in Lagos recently.

He stated that under his administration’s watch, SON is out to protect the unsuspecting Nigerian consumers while also ensuring that they get value for every kobo spent on purchasing goods and services.

The SON boss called on trade market associations to increase their level of engagement with the standards body, saying that this is one of the efficient ways to combating the preponderance of fake and substandard goods.

“Majority of the dealers is in Alaba because they want to do honest businesses, but there are few people causing issues and unfortunately, if we do not put our forces together, we cannot fight these unscrupulous elements.

On the partnership with the Nigerian Police, Salim said the existing cooperation between the Agency and the police had lasted for over 50 years, adding that the “time has come to re-enforce the partnership for the greater benefit of the country in checking sub-standard goods.’’

He made this known when he paid a visit to the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman.

Salim noted that With the help of the police, collaboration of other government regulatory agencies and other stakeholders, SON will definitely deliver on its mandate to secure all goods sold and consumed in the country.

“The police can further help us with enough officers and men to make our enforcement operations seamless.”

He said the organisation commenced a nationwide sensitization campaign on the need to have only standards and quality products in circulation across the country.

Noting that the campaign is being executed with the organisation’s relevant and critical stakeholders in the various sectors of the nation’s economy, he maintained that the benefits of stocking, selling and patronising quality and standard products could not be over emphasized.

He, however, sympathised with the police especially Enugu State Police Command for personnel and working material lost during the hijack of the peaceful EndSARS protest by hoodlums in the state.“As partners in progress, SON is standing with the Nigerian Police especially this command in this trying period and we will not mind to contribute our little quota to bring succour to families of deceased policemen if called upon to do so,’’ he said.

Responding, Abdurrahman assured SON of cooperation to carry out its mandate of enforcement in the state and rid the state and by extension the nation of sub-standard products.