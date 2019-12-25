Tottenham have failed with their appeal to overturn Heung-min Son’s red card during the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

The South Korean was sent off after a VAR review which determined he kicked out at Blues defender Antonio Rudiger.

Son will now serve a three-match ban for violent conduct, ruling him out of the upcoming Premier League clashes with Brighton, Norwich and Southampton.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho told Rudiger to ‘stand up and play man’ in questioning the Chelsea centre-back’s reaction to being kicked by Son.

And now Lampard has hit back at Mourinho, insisting Rudiger should be under no kind of scrutiny over Son’s dismissal.

Asked for a response to Mourinho’s criticism of Rudiger, Lampard said: “With Toni, in this incident when he’s having to post after the game about something we know is a huge deal (racism), I think to question his integrity in that time is disappointing for sure.“Pretty universally, certainly what I heard in the commentary and the post-match reflection was that the Son incident was a red card.

“It wasn’t brutal but it was instinctive that warrants a red card in the modern day.

“It was pretty clear that was the case. I wouldn’t question Toni’s integrity on that.

“So I do defend Toni firmly on it.”