Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Standards Organization of Nigeria(SON) has urged Nigerians to desist from patronizing products that have not been certified by the organisation for consumption.

The Gombe State Coordinator of SON, Alhaji Umar Yakubu gave the warning on Monday in Gombe during a one-day workshop on Market Surveillance organised by the organisation for stakeholders in North-East zone.

He said the workshop was organised to protect consumers and the public from harmful and unsafe products and services.

According to him, the market surveillance is one of the SON’s activities employed to regularly obtain, collate and process data about markets, products and the actors to detect nonconforming products or services.

“Market surveillance enables us to plan and respond proactively against circulation of unsafe and life endangering products or services.

The director general also noted that the level of substandard products is declining in Gombe state due to the market surveillance and factory inspection being carried out by the SON in the state.

“It is gratifying to mention that the use of market surveillance as a tool to protect the circulation of harmful and substandard product and services has been successful thus far.

“This is because a substantial number of unsafe products have been detected and evacuated from our markets,” Yakubu added.