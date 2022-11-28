From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has warned manufacturers against the production and distribution of fake and substandard products in Nigeria.

Director General of the organisation, Mallam Farouk Salim, gave the warning while addressing manufacturers at a one-day sensitisation/stakeholders’ meeting organised for Nnewi and Onitsha producers.

At the programmed themed ‘Standardisation: Catalyst for Industrial Growth’ held in Onitsha, Farouk warned that any company that failed to stick to the laid down standards would have its certificates withdrawn.

The DG, who was represented by the Director, Anambra Region, Mr. Papanye Ebenezer, said that the organisation was working round the clock to ensure that only high quality products were circulated in the country.

Also speaking, the Coordinator of National Stakeholders Sensitisation Programs, Chief Emeka Duru, pointed out that the essence of the continual sensitisation forums was to enlighten the stakeholders on how SON could assist them grow their businesses from local to international recognition.

Duru, who’s also the Senior Special Assistant to the DG, noted that part of the SON’s mandate was to ensure that every good or service manufactured in or imported into the country must go through the process of standardisation.

Meanwhile, the State Coordinator, Anambra II of the organisation, Mr Michael Ogbuji, presented a paper entitled ‘Standardisation: Catalyst for Industrial Growth’ while the second paper entitled ‘SON Act: Pathway to Industrial Growth’ was delivered by a lecturer from the Faculty of Law, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Dr. Ukweze Festus.