Bunmi Ogunyale

Chairman, Remo Stars FC, Kunle Soname has pledged his support for the forthcoming Value Jet Para Table Tennis Open Championship scheduled to hold between 15-21 December in Lagos.

Speaking in Lagos during his decoration as the Patron of Sunday Odebode Para Table Tennis Foundation; the brain behind the Championship, Soname having expressed appreciation to the chairman of the foundation for deeming it fit for him to be named its patron assured that he will not support the championship, but will always be ready to contribute his quota to the growth of para table tennis in the country and beyond.

“I want to assure you of my total support to the foundation and also the forthcoming Championship, which will help project the country and as well contribute to the development of para table tennis in the country, as well as project the players to the outside world.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, Para Table Tennis Foundation, Odebode explained that Soname was picked as its patron due to his contribution to sports in the country and his love for special athletes, assuring him that the country has good players that will make the country excel at the championship.

He thus informed that 12 countries aside Nigeria are participating in the Championship, the countries are; Germany, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin Republic, Togo, South Africa, Turkey, Egypt, Morocco, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria and Libya.