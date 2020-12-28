All is set for the inaugural ceremony of the Executive Council for Ogun State Chapter of Youths Sports Federations of Nigeria (YSFON) by the central working committee of the national body, as top dignitaries in the football circle in Ogun State have signified intension to grace the event.

The event according to the secretary of Ogun YSFON Kehinde Adeyemi will hold today at MKO International Stadiums’ (training pitch) Kuto, Abeokuta while a football match between Allen Taylor Academy, Abeokuta and Dominion Hotspur FC, Lagos will also be played to commemorate the 2020 June 12 anniversary that was delayed by the pandemic.

Among bigwig that are expected to witness the Inauguration are Kunle Soname, the chairman of Remo Stars, and grand patron of Ogun State YSFON, coach Kola Taiwo will be father of the day, while coach Kadiri Ikhana will be the Chief Host and Dr. Kehinde Oluwadare, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports in the State will be special guest.

Other guests are Bukola Olopade, the chairman NSML, Afolabi Afuwape, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy matters, Tajudeen Ajide, the Chairman Surulere Local Government and grand patron YSFON Southwest, Ganiyu Majekodunmi, Ogun State FA Chairman and Taju Disu, an ex-international.