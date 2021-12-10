From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

At the recently held Shape The Program, an initiative of SONG AFRICA, Chinonso Clark, encouraged the youths of Abuja in attendance to acquire the skills and character required for transformational leadership.

She talked about identity, character, values and moral integrity as the bedrock of transformative leadership. “To influence systems and structures as individuals, we must recognize who we are and have a set of values we live by.

As an organization, we believe that the development and transformation of our nation and continent as a whole lies in the transformation of our youths. We want our youths to think like transformers, people with an ability to change systems, to influence environments. We must become people who are steady and stable. People who overcome challenges, people who are not subsumed by the environment or prevalent culture”.

This event, sponsored by Nerdbug Limited was held in Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, with the theme; Equipping the Next Generation of Transformative Leaders. Other Speakers in attendance were Kemi Lot, the founder of Kaelot Accessories, Titilope Anifowoshe of Legal Eagle, Chidera Ezekwesiil and Barr. Moses Udoh. A prevalent theme amongst all speakers, was for youths to become intentional, people of integrity, hard work, and youths who participate in their civic duties. The speakers encouraged youths to participate in nation-building through their various responsibilities.

SONG AFRICA is a non-profit organization with a vision to build, equip and empower youths of African Descent with the skills and character required to influence and deliver successful government. The Shape the Future initiative is a movement designed to inspire youths to awaken the leadership potential on their inside through conferences and mentorship programs.

As shared by the Executive Director, Chinonso Clark “Our goal is to provide you with examples of hardworking youths whose template you can adopt in painting the picture of who you can become. We want to give youths the confidence to dream as a person with the ability to influence and transform the world. We also want to equip and mentor youths with the skills required to make their dreams a reality. Remember that transformation doesn’t have to be done on a big stage or when you blow and have thousands of followers. Transformation begins where you are, with your friends, your family, your place of work and your immediate sphere of influence. Let people know you as a person of hard work, diligence and good character. This is how we transform our world.”

