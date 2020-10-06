The Society for Neighbourhood Peace and Development (SONDEP) has hailed​ ​the Oba of Benin, Omo no Oba Okpolokpolo, Ewuare 11, the National Peace Committee, headed by the former Head of State, Gen. Adulsalam Abubakar(Rtd) and other stakeholders, for ensuring the peaceful conduct of the September 19 governorship poll in Edo State.

SONDEP’s Executive Secretary/Coordinator, Mr. George Utomhim, at a press briefing in Lagos lauded the Benin monarch and Edo people for the commitment to a peaceful conduct of the poll that led to the reelection of Mr. Godwin Obaseki as governor for a second term.

“The personal, singular effort and commitment of his royal highness towards ensuring that there is peace in Edo land, led to the political parties, its participant and the electorate to commit all in bringing about not only that peaceful, but also free and fair election.

​“The Oba’s invitation of the two major contenders as regards the Edo governorship election to his palace, committing all the participants not only to embrace peace, but to ensure that their acts and actions as it concerns their wards or supporters is conducted in manner that is devoid of any violence, now, during and after the election has indeed portrayed him as a great traditional leader of his people and has further endeared the peoples’ hearts towards him,” Utomhim said.

Utomhim also commended the National Peace Committee, headed by Gen. Adulsalam Abubakar,(Rtd) and other stakeholders “among whom especially are the Edo people themselves who said no to violence, but yes to a peaceful, free and fair election as all their singular committed effort one way or the other has brought Edo state good reputes.”