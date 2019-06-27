Mr Osita Aboloma, the Director-General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), says the organisation’s laboratories provide quality service to drive economic development in the country.

Aboloma made this known in Abuja at a-one day sensitisation workshop on SON Laboratory Services in conjunction with NOZAMA enterprises, an NGO.

The D-G was represented by Mr Charles Nwagbara, the Regional Coordinator, North Central Zone of SON.

He said that SON laboratories were the power houses that drive inputs from manufacturers, consumer organisations and research institutes.

According to him, the living standard of consumers and access to quality and safe products is threatened by lack of supporting laboratories to provide scientific basis for product conformity.

Aboloma said that the quality assurance included management of raw materials, products service and inspections process.

He said that SON laboratory had achieved accreditation and certification for specialised test and analysis to drive products to standard quality.

“SON is ensuring that products are manufactured with right laboratory services to reduce risks to consumers, manufacturers and the economy.

“This workshop is part of our strategies to enlighten the public on the SON laboratory services to ensure standardisation and impact products,’’ he said.

The Director-General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Kadir represented by Dirisu Ibrahim, a liaison officer in Abuja, said “one cannot talk of standard of manufacturers without talking about standard laboratories.’’

He commended the organisation for taking a step in the right direction to better service delivery in the country.

The Director-General, Consumer Protection Commission, Mr Babatunde Irukera, represented by Mrs Fatimah Oyenike, an official of the commission, commended SON for organising the workshop to enlighten all stakeholders on the importance of laboratories for the development of business.

One of the participants, Mr Isaq Abdulraheem, the Chairman, Abuja Master Bakers, also commended SON for coming up with such programme, saying it would impact positively on the safety of business.

(NAN)