There is a new addition to Sony Music West Africa’s artistic roster. He is Tolulope Ajayi aka T-Classic.

Since breaking onto the music scene in 2017, the Afropop act has had an impressive and enviable career run. From successive singles released in association with some of the industry’s brightest and best that include stars like Mayorkun, Tiwa Savage, Peruzzi and DJ Kaywise, the 22-year-old singer has experienced expansive growth in his musical craft.

Starting in the Agege community of Lagos State and a musical background heavily influenced by the sounds of Michael Jackson, Ebenezer Obey and Tope Alabi, T-Classic wasn’t far from an epiphany to venture fully into music. He managed his operation as an indie artiste up until 2017 when he landed a deal with Mixnaija Entertainment and gradually catapulted to fame after the release of his breakout single, Fall In Love featuring DMW revelation, Mayorkun.

T-Classic holds a record for one of the industry’s fan-favourite singles, Nobody Fine Pass You whose music video sits at a humbling 4.5 million views on YouTube, a feat that helped to certify his star status. He is also enjoying the smash success of his recent release, Think About It that virally took the social media space at the dusk of the 2019.

Sony Music’s decision to unite resources with the singer’s skill and talent is in line with the company’s mission to present a level playing ground for authentic artistes out of the region alongside world-acclaimed superstars, and to also advance his career status into a potentially global one.

A private signing dinner, which was recently held in honour of T-Classicm, had an echelon of industry professionals in attendance. Meanwhile, there are plans by Sony Music to release a T-Classic EP later in the month.