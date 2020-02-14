Talented female artiste, Onaedo Obiekwe aka Ona Dema, has just landed a big deal. And wait for this. Sony Music West Africa recently signed her onto its prestigious label!

The 23-year-old singer cum songwriter whose music cuts across a variety of genres including pop, fusion and alternative, reveals that her tunes are a reflection of her personal experiences and the environmental elements that influence those experiences.

Ona Dema grew up listening to great artistes like Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and Lagbaja. However, she has been influenced by contemporary acts like Beyonce and Sia. The quartet indeed helped sharpen her musical craft and honed her skills in vocal delivery, showmanship and lyrical art.

A native of Enugu State, Ona Dema’s foray into music could be traced to her days at Caritas University where she studied Psychology, and only took to singing as a form of entertainment to her friends and colleagues. She later became famous for her musical appreciation and skillful showcase of vocals. While her fan base grew in trickles, she joined a girl band and continued to unravel her creative self, making cover records to popular music and writing her own songs.

By the time she was 21, Ona Dema decided to take her musical prospect up a notch by launching a professional career. At the dusk of 2018, she dropped her debut single, ‘Waka Waka’ produced by Qasebeatz, and it garnered a lot of rave reviews. Her graceful reception in the music industry led to the release of more radio-friendly singles, all of which enjoyed adequate rotation on the airwaves.

Speaking about her deal with Sony Music West Africa, a vividly excited Ona Dema says: “I’m still pinching myself, wondering if this is really happening. This Sony signing is a confirmation that dreams really do come true if you believe and chase it regardless of what anybody says. I know this is a platform that will let me put my best foot forward and shine while at it, and I am very excited about what we have coming.”

Ona Dema’s dream is to become one of the top-rated female musicians to be reckoned with both in Nigeria and internationally. She is, however, confident of not only blowing the minds of her fans with her music but also tingling their ears in the process of working hard to achieve her dream.