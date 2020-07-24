Lagos-bred Afro music rising star, Shun Breezy popularly known as Shun B, has set the Nigerian entertainment space on fire with his brand new single, Oju Aja.

Oju Aja is Shun B’s maiden release under the management of his new label, Sony Music West Africa. However, his musical epiphany dates back to his childhood years when he enjoyed the melodies of highlife and juju music legends, Sir Shina Peters and Yinka Ayefele, and expressed himself as a drummer boy in the Celestial church. He attributes this period to having largely influenced his kind of music, which he describes as Afro life.

A sneak preview of Shun B’s music reveals the day-to-day experience of the average youth. He blends his uber fine vocals over simple sing-a-long and sometimes sensual lyrics, sharing narratives on the desires and hustles of his compatriots in their ultimate quest to attain the Nigerian dream. The new single, Oju Aja embodies this concept as it alludes to his stardom ambition while asserting the hopes of a finer life for every young and dreaming hustler.

Produced by Bigmousebeat, the potential hit record packs on a lot of vibes that highlight Shun Breezy’s huge and untapped prospect in the artisanship of music. And he’s got a whole lot more coming!