First, I was born on October 1, 1960 in Kabba, in present day Kogi State. I named Elizabeth after the Queen of England. Though we are from Kabba, I grew up in Kawo, Kaduna State. My childhood was adventurous because I lived in Kwara, Kogi and then Kaduna states at different times. My father was an Airforce officer and a disciplinarian, so we were always changing location. We spent 12 years in Ilorin. I was part of Ayewa International Gospel band, headed by the legendary gospel singer, song writer and tele-evangelist, Joseph Adebayo Adelakun, whose 9th album “Amona Tete mabo” brought us to limelight in 1984.

I spent 16 years with Baba Adelakun before my husband and I went into missionary work. Although I have two songs to my credit but I am into church planting and discipleship.