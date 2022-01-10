From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared 19 persons wanted for operating illegal crude oil refining sites responsible for the soot pollution in the state.

The governor also directed the Rivers State Head of Service to query Mr. Temple Amakiri, a Director in the Ministry of Energy, for abetting bunkering activities and hand him over to the police for investigation and possible prosecution.

Wike, in a statewide broadcast, yesterday, said the government had resolved to pragmatically tackle the soot crisis by destroying and closing down all identified illegal crude oil refining sites and activities in the state.

He stated that following his 2022 New Year message outlining measures to tackle soot menace, the state task force on illegal street trading raided some illegal crude oil refining sites in Port Harcourt and arrested a number of persons.

“Furthermore, the following persons who have been identified as kingpins of bunkering and illegal crude oil refining activities in their communities have been declared wanted and directed to report themselves to the state police command, to whom we have already passed their details to: Mr. Azubike Amadi, OSPAC Commander, Ogbogoro community and Chairman of Akpor Central OSPAC; Mr. India, of Rumuolumeni community and Chairman of Oil Bunkering Association in Akpor kingdom; Mr. Okey, who is in charge of Oil bunkering in Rumupareli; Mr. Anderson, who is in charge of oil bunkering activities in Ogbogoro community; Amadi Gift of Ogbogoro community; Azeruowa of Ogbogoro community; and Kingsley Egbula, also of Ogbogoro community.

“Also declared wanted are the following persons who are alleged to be in charge of oil bunkering activities in Isiokpo community: Mr. Kemkom Azubike, Mr. Mezu Wabali, Mr. Chigozi Amadi, Mr. Opurum Owhondah, Mr. Bakasi Obodo, Mr. Opus, Mr. Galaxi Mas, Mr. Chioma, Mr. Ogondah, Mr. Soldier, Mr. Chefo, and Nkasi.”