From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has charged the Commissioner of Police in the state to collaborate with the other security agencies, council chairmen, and traditional rulers to fish out all those involved in illegal bunkering and artisanal refining for prosecution.

The governor accused persons engaged in illegal bunkering and artisanal refining for the environmental menace caused by soot that is endangering the health of residents of the state.

He gave the charge at the Rivers State Police Command Dinner and Award Night held at the Police Officers Mess, Old Government Residential Area, Port Harcourt, at the weekend.

The governor, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Emeka Woke, declared that the state government had resolved to tackle those involved in crude oil theft and refining once and for all.

Governor Wike stated the willingness of the state government to provide the police and other security agencies all that they require to dislodge the artisanal refiners and end their activities in Rivers State.

“The state is prepared to fight them more than ever before,” the governor said, noting that since the CP Friday Eboka assumed duty last year, Rivers State has witnessed peace and improved policing.

“Little wonder the crime index in the state has reduced drastically. We thought we are the only people witnessing it, but with the award you got from the wife of the Inspector General of Police, it is an eloquent testimony that what we are seeing as a state is also being observed all over the nation.”