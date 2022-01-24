From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has advised politicians seeking elective positions in 2023 to take steps that will soothe the pains and burdens of Nigerians.

The cleric said millions of Nigerians have been traumatised because of COVID-19 pandemic, rising insecurity, unemployment and poor economic indices.

He stated this in a homily delivered, yesterday, at Holy Trinity Church, Maitama, Abuja.

He said those desiring to be president, governors or senators in 2023 must urgently make their own divine manifesto to citizens.

“As individuals and government, we must do all we can to soothe the pains and burdens of Nigerians. Researchers have discovered that people who give with joy have lower body-wide inflammation (instigator of heart disease, diabetes, depression, etc) than those who aren’t generous.”

He advised Christians, particularly Catholics, to continue to sacrifice time, energy and resources as they have done over the years without counting the cost for the Church, the poor and suffering.

“Let us join hands with other Christians and members of other religions, using our respective scriptures for good rather than to compete, exhibit superiority or favour our side. By this, we shall transcend narrow ethnic and religious boundaries,” Kaigama said.