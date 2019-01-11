The deceased was the first female doctorate degree holder in philosophy in Nigeria and became one of the foremost African philosophers. Oluwole studied History, Geography and Philosophy at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) but later specialised in philosophy. She got her Ph.D in Philosophy at the University of Ibadan in 1984 and taught African philosophy at UNILAG between 2002 and 2008.

Oluwole was vocal about the role of women in philosophy and the disproportionate representation of African thinkers in education. She was a great role model and mentor. As a dedicated teacher and well-respected scholar, Oluwole inspired many female academics. Born in 1935 in Igbara-Oke, Ondo State, the deceased went to school in Ife and was said to be critical of the education system in the 1940s.

As a traditionalist, Oluwole published many books that reflected her beliefs in Ifa, Orunmila and Yoruba philosophy. Her teachings and works are generally attributed to the Yoruba school of philosophical thought, which was ingrained in the cultural and religious beliefs of the Yoruba. She held the notion that this branch of philosophy predates the Western tradition, as the ancient African philosopher Orunmila predates Socrates.

It is believed that these two thinkers, representing the values of the African and Western traditions, are two of her biggest influences. She compared the two great thinkers in her book, Socrates and Orunmila. The deceased contributed immensely to scholarship in African philosophy and culture through her numerous publications and lectures.

Her death has attracted many eulogies from Nigerians. In his tribute, President Muhammadu Buhari mourned the death of the philosopher who through her teachings celebrated the Yoruba culture, history and worldview. Buhari said the deceased will be remembered for her commitment in promoting African tradition and culture.

Similarly, Senator Bola Tinubu described the deceased as a distinguished academic, pan-African philosopher and Yoruba nationalist. As Nigeria’s first female doctorate degree holder in philosophy, she truly earned her stripes. According to Prof. Ola Oni of the University of Lagos, “Nigeria has lost an international scholar and academic colossus of the Africanist mold of philosophy.”