The African philosophy community was shaken most recently when the death was announced of a foremost philosopher, and indeed a titan in the African community of reflection. I am talking of no other person than the late Professor Sophie Bosede Oluwole, the first Nigerian female doctorate degree holder in Philosophy. Among the Yoruba, the death of an elder is not lamented. Rather, it calls for celebration of a life well-lived. A mortal exit at 83 is not a sad event. And this is even more so because the late Professor Oluwole lived a life worthy of philosophy and the spirit of constant and lifelong inquiry, especially into Africa’s, and Nigeria’s, future after the long colonial past that derailed everything the continent could have ever hoped to be. Professor Oluwole, fondly referred to as Mama or Mamalawo (the Mother of Secrets—a term derived from Babalawo, the father of secrets), got her first degree from the University of Lagos where she studied History, Geography and Philosophy. She eventually got her doctorate in Philosophy from the University of Ibadan, and under the intellectual tutelage of my esteemed teacher, late Professor Peter Bodunrin, who was a globally renowned Nigerian philosopher whose interlocution of the emergence of the African philosophical discourse constitutes one of the firm foundations upon which the discipline rests. And a foundation which the late Mama set her mind to undermining.

Saying Mama later opted for Philosophy at the doctoral level gives a wrong impression. It is as if she had not taken over the disciplinary imperatives of History and Geography. This is far from the truth, because her later agitations on behalf of African philosophy reveals a lot of geographic and historical imperatives that suggests that the late Oluwole only veered towards Philosophy to reach deep down to the fundamental issues which Geography and History gestured at the onset of the postcolonial period in Africa. At the time she was studying for her first degree, the study of History and Geography were just grappling with the albatross of colonial pedagogy that misrepresented everything African. For instance, even though Geography was a cartographic exercise of mapping the world, in lines, shapes, dots and colors, so as to facilitate an understanding of places and spaces, it played a real role in the dismembering of the African continent. And History, before the intellectual awakening of the postcolonial African historians and especially the Ibadan School of History, was defined by the acts and deeds of the colonizers. The philosophy curriculum which the late Sophie Oluwole was fed was essentially a colonial one whose fundamental basis denied philosophical reflection to Africans. It is therefore sound to say that when Mama chose philosophy, she made a decision to pitch her tent where the intellectual and ideological battle for the postcolonial soul of Africa was the fiercest. And she is about the only woman philosopher in this fight.